(Beavercreek, Ohio) - Love it or hate it, Buc-ee's has millions of fans. I'll be completely honest with you, me and my family are part of that fandom. We've made trips to Terrell specifically to go to Buc-ee's.

But being a fan doesn't mean you support everything they do. For instance, I do not like how Buc-ee's has been living in the courtroom going after mom and pop stores with a logo that just slightly resembles theirs. The latest lawsuit involves a store in Beavercreek, Ohio where the town has adopted the beaver as their mascot and so has the local convenience store.

Buc-ee's Lawsuit Against Beaver's Mini Mart

Beavercreek, Ohio has a connection with the semi-aquatic rodent dating back a couple of centuries. Early settlers named Big Beaver Creek and Little Beaver Creek after the beaver population that calls that area home (mysanantonio.com). As time went on, the town embraced the beaver in most aspects of their town.

Their high school has Bucky the Beaver as its mascot. There is also Beaver's Mini Mart in town. Apparently, Buc-ee's isn't happy about their beaver logo and has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the mom and pop store.

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Buc-ee's Continuing its Lawsuit Despite Resident and Business Pushback

Despite all the local pushback, Buc-ee's will continue its lawsuit against Beaver's Mini Mart. Buc-ee's is claiming that Beaver's Mini Mart has ignored three letters seeking information about their trademark. One of those three letters was delivered in person to the store in June (mysanantonio.com).

Buc-ee's goes on to claim that Beaver's Mini Mart knew of Buc-ee's beaver logo and continue to infringe upon it. Buc-ee's believes this confuses shoppers into thinking their store is a "mini" Buc-ee's. Buc-ee's is asking the store to drop its beaver name and logo.

Buc-ee's is Being a Bully

As I said at the beginning, me and my family are a fan of Buc-ee's and will continue to shop there. What I wish Buc-ee's would stop doing is these ridiculous lawsuits against smaller stores just because the logo is similar. I'm sorry, but just because you're the bigger store, and the mom and pop shop opened first, doesn't mean you can bully them out of business.

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