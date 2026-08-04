Texas is unlike anywhere else in the country, and we like it that way. Sure, there are things to admire across the entire country, but we all know that Texas is the best.

Here in Texas, you'll find more than 30 million people living, working, and playing 268,581 square miles. Most Texans are proud to call the Lone Star State home.

READ MORE: What “Bless Your Heart” Means in East Texas

Why Texans Take So Much Pride in Their State

From the kind people to the amazing food and all of the fun attractions and events taking place, there is always a lot to love about Texas.

We all know people who don’t like Texas and we will never talk bad about them, simply say, “bless their hearts.” Although if anyone has anything bad to say about Texas, I always love to ask whether they have actually spent time in our home state or if they are saying those things without ever even setting foot in Texas.

If you ever talk to a lifelong Texan, it doesn’t take long to see their pride in Texas and have zero desire to change things to be like any other state.

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Things You’ll Never Hear a Texan Say

And as Texans, there are things you'll never hear Texans say. While some of the sayings you’ll see on the list below are funny, there is truth in every single one of them.

Enough talking about it, let’s take a look, here is a list of some things you will never hear a real Texan say; it’s not in their vocabulary.

The 22 Things You'll Never Hear a Real Texan Say, EVER Here in Texas, you'll never hear one of us ever say any of these things.