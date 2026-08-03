TYLER, Texas -- A Tyler mom's Facebook post about her six-year-old son holding the door for strangers struck a chord across East Texas, with hundreds of people reacting and sharing their own stories about kindness, manners, and raising thoughtful kids.

A Simple Act of Kindness Led to a Heartfelt Question

The post, shared in the All Things Tyler Facebook group by a Tyler woman named Rebecca, describes a visit to Bubba's 33 where her son eagerly held the door open for a group of women. (Wow, what a thoughtful little guy.) According to Rebecca, none of them acknowledged him, even after he wished them a good night. Later, he asked his mom why they didn't like him.

She told him the women were probably caught up in a conversation. She then reminded him that doing the right thing doesn't depend on getting something in return. (Wow, what a great mom.) Still, she admitted that hearing that question from her little boy broke her heart.

Hundreds of East Texans Shared Similar Stories

The story definitely resonated, receiving hundreds of comments from people in the Tyler area, and nearly a thousand people reacted to her post.

Many comments thanked the little boy for his kindness and encouraged his mom to keep teaching him good manners. Several shared stories of children who also enjoy holding doors, waving at strangers, or helping people in public, only to be ignored.

Others offered a slightly different perspective, sharing that acts of kindness are still worth doing, echoing what Rebecca had told her son when he asked, even when those acts, sadly, go unnoticed.

There were a slo a few comments pointing out that people are often distracted, stressed, or simply unaware of what is happening around them. Several suggested the woman may have even realized a young child was holding the door.

The Conversation Became About More Than One Doorway

Whether you agree with the mom or think the women were simply distracted, or maybe a little of both, the post seemed to tap into something many East Texans have been thinking about lately.

Maybe it's less about one doorway and more about the little moments that make a community feel welcoming. Ya know, the "little things" that actually aren't little at all. Things like a smile, a wave, a "thank you," these things matter. IN fact, when the world feels heavy, these are the very things that keep our spirits up.

That could be the main takeaway here. None of us knows what someone else is carrying, or what a simple act of kindness or acknowledgment might mean to another person, especially a precious six-year-old child. Those little moments cost us almost nothing, but they can encourage kindness to grow instead of just quietly disappear.

If this story reminds us to look up from our phones, notice the people around us, and take an extra second to acknowledge a child, or anyone, trying to brighten someone else's day, that's a lesson worth taking with us.

What do you think? Has a small act of kindness from a stranger ever stuck with you? Or have you ever done something thoughtful that went unnoticed? Your thoughts are always welcome at tara.holley@townsquarmedia.com.

Read More: A Tyler Man's Unnecessary Act of Kindness is Reminder for Us All

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