When you think of Texas you think of... Fun! Right? Kinda!

There are certain states where fun isn't just an option, it's a way of life. These states generally offer a wide range of activities so that everyone can find something that gets them excited. Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast, a sports lover, or someone who enjoys a good movie night... there's something for everyone.

Texans absolutely know how to have a good time, and it shows in the latest poll by Wallethub.

To determine the most fun states, WalletHub took into account 26 key indicators of a good time that won't drain the bank. They looked at everything from movie ticket prices, and access to national parks, to nightlife options for every age.

Let's take a look at some of the results. Texas tied for first place when it comes to most restaurants per capita, and also took the first place tie in most movie theaters per capita. Never a shortage of things to do in Texas!

Not shockingly - Nevada took the top spot when it comes to nightlife. Las Vegas may have helped secure that one for The Silver State.

California was the overall winner, which isn't a big surprise. Texas jumped up a spot from last year, though! The Lone Star State bumped into the lucky 7th spot after securing the 8th spot in 2022.

2023’s Top 10 Most Fun States in America

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Texas Washington Minnesota Louisiana

2023’s 10 Least Fun States in America

Mississippi West Virginia Delaware Rhode Island Arkansas Vermont New Hampshire Connecticut Kentucky Maine

Check out how all of the states rank here: