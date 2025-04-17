Texas Mall Used In $100 Million Mexican Cartel Operation

A mall outside of Houston, TX, is believed to be just one of potentially many retail stores and malls that have been used in what authorites are describing as a massive international $100 million Mexican cartel theft ring.

According to a story from KHOU, "court documents reveal that the theft in Katy is only one small part of a much larger operation. Investigators believe the suspects travel to major U.S. cities, staying in short-term rentals like Airbnb for about a week at a time." Katy Mills Mall Thefts Linked to $100 Million Mexican Cartel Operation

Authorites believe that while in rentals around the country, the suspscts allegedly steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in retail merchandise.

Get our free mobile app

The thieves then repeat this staying in Airbnb type rentals in cities across the U.S., and pillaging along the way. The stolen items are then reportedly shipped to Laredo.

Police believe [this] to be an international, cartel-linked crime ring responsible for more than $100 million in stolen merchandise across the country. According to Katy police, four men were caught late last month stealing thousands of dollars worth of brand-name clothing, including Tommy Hilfiger and Guess items, from the mall while communicating through earpieces.

A sophistaced criminal operation such as this is not new to the Mexican Cartel. According to reports police suspect that the thefts are part of sophisticated Mexican cartel operation. This is massive. So far nearly 100 suspectes have been identified by law enforcement all of which are believed to be involved in this multi-million dollar crime spree.