Texas Man Accused of Planning Mass Shooting at a Walmart

Police were alerted of a message of the plan and they took the threat seriously. They investigated his residence and found several firearms.

This past Thursday over in Kerville, Texas police were alerted about a possible threat of a mass shooting in the area. Coleman Thomas Blevins was accused of plotting an attack in the area and was allegedly planning to shoot up a local Walmart. Police did a through investigation of the threat on Thursday and Friday morning went and paid Blevins a visit.

At his residence, police said Blevins had in his possession 'radical ideology paraphernalia.' The only book I am able to pick out from their photo is 'The Turner Diaries'. The books description reads: " It warns us of how American society might unravel if the immigration and racial policies being pursued then -- which are being pursued to an even greater extent today -- were allowed to continue. It is an appeal to ordinary Americans to take responsibility for what is happening to their country and to their world; it is an appeal for

them to change course before its nightmare predictions come true."

Firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC, flags, and hand written documents were seized at the residence. Blevins is on felony probation and is not allowed to be in possession of firearms. 28-year-old Coleman Thomas Blevins was arrested and has been charged with making a “terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury,” said the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

