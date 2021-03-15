Texas Man Signs Ex Up for Dating Site and Porn, Faces Up to Ten Years in Prison

I'm just going to assume this guy didn't think this was illegal.

Over in San Angelo, Texas, police have arrested 59-year-old Scotty Edwin Moore. A woman claims to have dated Mr. Moore and the relationship ended back in December of 2020. Around February of this year, the woman claims to have received several emails from a dating/hookup site of men interested in seeing her. The woman says she never signed up for any site.

The woman also received a one year subscription for a porn magazine, that was apparently paid in full up front. What's crazy to me is, she suspected Mr. Moore right away and confronted him about it. She sent him a text and he said to just unsubscribe from the emails. He also apologized to her.

This lady wasn't taking this lightly. She went to the San Angelo police department and told them about the incident. On Friday, police arrested Mr. Moore on suspicion of online impersonation using the name or persona to create a page. This charge is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Moore was released from Tom Green County Detention Center the next day on a $15,000 bond. Mr. Moore has remained silent since his arrest. So just in case you were thinking about doing something similar to your ex, I would not. Ten years for what you think is a harmless prank is a bad idea.