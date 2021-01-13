Texas Mega Millions Jackpot Rises Again: $750 Million

Get ready for the return of "Lotto Mania" in America! Somehow, someway, nobody was able to get all the numbers right for Tuesday's Texas Lottery Mega Millions drawing so that means ANOTHER huge jackpot will be up for grabs.

According to the Texas Lottery, the jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing will be an estimated $750 Million dollars! If you choose the cash option, you're looking at a $550.6 Million dollars. A cool Half A Billion! NICE!

But I did see a fascinating thing about this past drawing that caught my eye. According to the Texas Lottery, one person in Carrollton Texas got 5 OUT OF 5 of the winning numbers on their ticket.

They only missed the "Mega Ball" number which would have paid out $625 Million Dollars!!! Sooo close! But for getting 5 out of 5, they will get $1 Million dollars so that's an alright cancellation prize.

Don't forget that the Powerball drawing is tonight with a jackpot of $550 Million so good luck!