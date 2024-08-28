I play the Texas Lottery I just don't do it a whole lot. I will grab a scratch off or two from time to time. On occasion I will pick up two or three quick picks for Powerball or Mega Millions or Pick 3. I know that my chances of winning are not that great so I'm not going to waste a ton of money trying to chase that jackpot. Having said all that, I have fun when I do play and so should you, just keep those expectations in check. But if you're a fan of playing Mega Millions on a regular basis, there are some big changes coming to the game in Texas you may, or may not, like.

Mega Millions

Mega Millions began in 1996 as The Big Game with only six states participating in the lottery, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Massachusetts, and Virginia. Texas added the game in 2003. In Texas, each line of numbers will cost you $2 with the option to add the Megaplier to each line for $1 extra. In total, 45 of the 50 states participate in the twice weekly drawings. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah are the states that do not participate.

In Tuesday night's drawing (August 27), there were no winners so the next drawing on Friday, August 30 will be an estimated $627 million. That's $309 million you'll take home if you choose the cash option. I think that would look very nice in anyone's bank account.

Changes in Texas for Mega Millions

If you love playing Mega Millions in Texas, get ready for some changes that will take effect in 2025. This all started in 2022 when the group running Mega Millions decided that the price of the game and how you play the game needed updating. The group decided that the price of each line of the game would go from $2 per line to $5. Other changes include removing the popular Megaplier and Just the Jackpot add ons and changing the amount of numbers available for Mega Ball (KVUE).

Their hopes are that the odds of winning will increase while also allowing for bigger jackpots. These changes are expected to take place on April 8, 2025.

