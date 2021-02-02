Texas Military Members Can Save Big on This Vacation

If cabin fever is getting the best of you, you are so ready to hop on a plane and do something fun! Texas military members can save money booking a trip to Florida right now.

Universal Orlando is what happens when movies and amusement parks come together. It's Harry Potter, Minions, roller coasters, live shows, and food on a stick, and military members and their families can save more money than ever on a visit this year.

If you've ever traveled to a theme park with someone that gets a military discount, you know the savings can be huge. I went to Disney World once with a family member who had served, and I swear our group saved a thousand bucks with the military discount. (Disney World is a competitor of Universal Orlando.) The parks want to thank military members for their service, and sometimes that pays off for family members too.

The Military Freedom Pass at Universal Orlando this year offers active duty, retired military members and their families the chance to hang out at Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay, and there are options to upgrade into exclusive military vacation packages too. There are no blackout dates, and with the Military Freedom Pass, military members and their families can buy a 2-Park pass for $199.99 per adult or a 3-Park pass for $234.99 per adult and use it anytime this year.

Universal is also bringing back its popular Mardi Gras celebrations from Feb. 6 to March 28th for all of us. Disney World is hosting the Food and Wine Classic this month too.

I'm always looking for signs that things are getting back to normal (whatever that is exactly), and booking fun vacations are a sure sign that things are looking up. If you can save money doing it, even better!

Texas has plenty of fun happening this year too, so we'll keep the getaway ideas coming, whether they're close to home or a little further out. It's gonna be a good year.