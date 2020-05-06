Texas Nail Salon Owner Jailed For Refusing To Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on families across the country and across the state of Texas. Worries surrounding the economy continue to grow even as Governor Greg Abbott announced the reopening of Texas businesses during the month of May. Now, a nail salon owner in Dallas is facing a tough truth after she refused to close her salon despite the state orders.

Shelley Luther, who operates Salon à la Mode in North Dallas, initially closed on March 22 under stay-at-home orders enacted in her county. But according to the Dallas Morning News, Luther's compliance was short-lived after she reopened on April 24 with just 2 employees instead of her usual 19.

During a demonstration regarding reopening the state on April 25, Luther was seen ripping apart a cease-and-desist letter from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Luther was seen in a hearing broadcast live on YouTube on Tuesday saying that she had to open her business out of necessity.

“I couldn’t feed my family, and my stylists couldn’t feed their families,” Luther testified. She also said that the small business loans meant to help came too late.

"If you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision, but I am not going to shut the salon," Luther said.

On social media, several people seem to have Luther's back.

"I saw this lady being interviewed in a video - she’s totally fearless! So sad the state of TX is doing this to her," Kristen G. said in a statement posted to the Facebook group 'Reopen America'.

"Shelly Luther is my hero!" said another user.

Luther was taken into custody immediately following the hearing and will spend a week in jail. She's also responsible for a $7000 fine for continuing to operate her business.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that barbershops and salons across Texas could reopen Friday, May 8.