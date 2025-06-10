(KNUE-FM) Although I've never been to this Nordic country, I'm mentally preparing to be called 'crazy.'

Wait... is that what they mean?

So, this is interesting.

What Does “Texas” Mean in Norway?

Did you know that in Norway, “Texas” is actually used as slang for something wild or chaotic?

Yep, the Lone Star State has become a descriptor in the land of fjords and fish.

"It was totally texas!"

Translation? It was completely out of control.

I'm sorry, WHAT?

In addition, they also use 'Texas' as slang for 'wild,' too. And honestly, most of us Texans are okay with that. Some may consider us a little wild, but that's part of what makes us so special.

Is 'Texas' Also Used as Slang for Lawless?

But it's also used as slang for 'lawless.' That one doesn't make much sense. Texans tend to take the law very seriously.

Is This Really True? Snopes and Texas Monthly Say Yes

One Texas-based social media account has been making this claim for decades now. Someone decided to submit it to Snopes to see if it was accurate.

Turns out it is.

Texas Monthly published a story confirming this in 2015. According to Snopes, this claim was also asserted on the subreddit r/Texas in 2023.

longhorn cow Bessie says, "I'm sorry WUT."

Canva loading...

What the Media Says: Tumblr, Texas Monthly, and Reddit

In the article, author Dan Solomon shared that they 'saw the screen capture from Tumblr float around social media [...] and were initially skeptical. But, lo and behold, the evidence has convinced us that this is really an accepted part of Norwegian slang.'

Negative or Positive? Depends on the Context

Are they using 'Texas' as slang in Norway in a negative or positive way?

Well, it depends on the reference.

For example, in 2014, Aviso Nordland shared a story in which it was used in reference to reckless driving. 'It was totally texas!'

OK, not so great, perhaps.

(In these instances, Texas isn't capitalized and is used as an adjective.)

A Wild Catch: A Real-Life 'Texas' Moment in Norway

But in other places, the connotation refers more to an unbridled or totally wild atmosphere. That doesn't seem necessarily negative to me; it depends on the context.

For example, a fisherman was talking about a shocking catch he made in Northern Norway and exclaimed, 'It was totally texas!'

See, that's not a bad thing. Sure, the experience was shocking, but then he had this amazing catch and a riveting story to share. So...

I guess it depends on one's perspective.

Want to Dig Deeper? Check This Tumblr Backstory

A post on a Norwegian Tumblr explained the backstory to the use of 'Texas' as slang, which may be helpful. Please note that the Tumblr link requires a login, so you may want to reference the Texas Monthly article to read what it actually says.

Your thoughts? Is it upsetting, or does it make you prouder to be a wild and crazy Texan?

I know my answer.

