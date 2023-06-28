A wild police chase unfolded on the sprawling roads of Texas, leaving citizens and law enforcement officers alike on the edge of their seats.

Hold onto your hats as we dive into the nail-biting details of this electrifying chase that had the Lone Star State buzzing with adrenaline.

Get our free mobile app

As per usual, the video at the bottom of this article provides no context, so we'll just comment on what's evident in the recording.

The Pursuit Begins

Our tale opens on a street in Dallas, Texas. We see a man in a pink shirt running down the road while being pursued by a police officer. The officer has his right arm outstretched holding a taser.

Twitter/Canva Twitter/Canva loading...

A Wild Ride

After zigging and zagging for a while, the officer catches up enough with the man to zap him with the Taser. Pink Shirt hits the ground like a sack of potatoes.

Twitter Twitter loading...

The Aftermath

The video ends with the camera panning back to the left to show that a busy bar had been watching the show the entire time. Could Pink Shirt have been hanging out at this bar? We'll never know. Cool looking spot, though. Is this on Lower Greenville? Somone let us know down in the comment section!

Twitter Twitter loading...

Check out the video for yourself below.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

10 Must-Try Food Stops, From Houston, TX to Dallas, TX