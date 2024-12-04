We know that law enforcement officers here in Texas work hard at all hours of the day and night to make sure we are safe. They are there to protect and serve, but we all know criminals are working hard to not get caught. Which means police departments here in Texas have to continue to learn and adapt, sometimes that means using new technology to fight crime.

In a recent article by KXAN, the Burnet Police Department was talking about some of the new technology they are using to fight crime and also protect themselves.

What New Technology Do Police Officers Have in Texas?

I’m sure you’re not shocked to hear that drones are becoming a very popular way for police officers and departments to fight crime.

While these drones are not perfect, as Texas weather can cause issues, they are weather resistant. They also make duties such as chasing a suspect much safer for all individuals in the community.

Get our free mobile app

They’re Also Using the TruNarc Device

Most of us have heard about drones being used. But police also have new technology called TruNarc. This device will send a laser into drugs to find out what molecules were used. This helps identify if a substance contains fentanyl or methamphetamine.

As criminals continue to find new ways to commit crimes, law enforcement in Texas will be working to fight back against crime. We all know that if you commit a crime in Texas you will be held accountable for your actions when you’re caught.

It will be interesting to see what new tools and technology is created next to fight crime in Texas.

Texas Police Codes with Descriptions Ever wondered what police officers were saying to each other in their secret language? Well, not anymore! Here is the full list of all police codes used by Texas DPS, according to The RadioReference Wiki Gallery Credit: Nick