Here in the great state of Texas there is no question about it, it really is the most wonderful time of the year. One of my favorite things about Christmas time is when I am driving into work and it’s still dark outside and I see so many houses decorated with lights it makes our community look beautiful. But when you are enjoying the holidays with family, many people love to make Christmas cookies. But what are the most popular Christmas cookies in Texas?

While I am sure that many of the Christmas cookie flavors that are mentioned below are the same cookies that are popular everywhere, I really just wanted to talk about what Texans enjoy the most. There is something so fun about biting into a fresh cookie that was decorated with icing and sprinkles and made with love. They can be even more fun when they are cut into holiday shapes to incorporate the season even more.

Christmas Cookies Make Great Gifts Too

While making and eating cookies can be such a fun family tradition and memory in many Texas households, don’t forget that these sweet treats can also make for fantastic gifts too. Maybe you have a neighbor that you’ve been meaning to chat with but never seem to have the time, I can promise that if you drop them off some Christmas cookies you will have a new best friend quickly.

Let’s Look at the Most Popular Christmas Cookie Flavors

Now that we’re all thinking about cookies, let’s look at what flavors seem to be the most popular around Christmas and the whole holiday season.



12 Most Popular Christmas Cookies When you're talking about the most popular flavors of Christmas cookies here are the ones that everyone enjoys. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins