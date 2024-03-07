Each day when I get off work from my job here in Texas, I’m fortunate enough to go home to a loving wife and two amazing rescue dogs (Cooper & Gypsy). Growing up I didn’t have many dogs as pets but as an adult I was able to experience the fun and unconditional love a dog can bring into your life, and it makes me so happy whenever I get to spend time with my pups. Although, I had no idea that Texas has their own official state dog breed, the Blue Lacy.

Get our free mobile app

As I was scrolling on the internet, I found an interesting article from Hepper discussing the most popular dog breeds in Texas for 2024. The Blue Lacy has been working hard since the 1800s with herding, hunting and ranch work, which is why it makes sense they are the official dog breed of Texas.

Texas Runs in the Middle of the Pack When it Comes to Dog Owners

Currently, Texas ranks 28th in the nation for pet ownership as 58.2% of households have a pet. In those homes, 47% of those pets are dogs.

The Most Important Part of Being a Texas Dog Owner

People love their pets here in Texas but there is work to be done as pet over-population is a big problem. Please remember when you are ready to add a furry family member to adopt don’t shop for a breed. Most likely there are animals of the breed you want in a shelter close to your home.

The dog breeds that made the list are Yorkshire Terriers, Labrador Retrievers, French Bulldogs, Golden Retrievers, and Blue Lacy's.

5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in Texas (2024) Here are the most popular dog breeds in the great state of Texas! Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins