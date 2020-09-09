Texas Resident Ted Nugent Calls Michigan a ‘Sh** Hole’ Again

I know you are, but what am I?

What's the biggest sign that it's an election year? Nope, it's not the yard signs, TV ads, tweets, or the fact that your neighbor hates you now - it's the hallowed time when Texas resident Ted Nugent comes back to the mitten state for a fleeting moment to tell us that we suck.

Nugent, an admitted Vietnam draft-dodger, spoke at a rally at the family farm of Rep. Julie Alexander, R-Hanover, for a rally for President Donald Trump on Tuesday night when he made the comments.

“Worse than liberalism, more dangerous than Marxism, is the apathy that allowed to turn Michigan into a Governor Whitmer s---hole. Any questions?”

The rally was also attended by U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and others. Nugent made the speech and ended it with a guitar solo.

Ted, who legally adopted his then-17-year-old girlfriend when he was 30 in 1978, left Michigan for Texas years back after he decried that the mitten state was becoming "too restrictive" for his hunting hobbies.

As a guy who chose to relocate to Michigan, let me just say this: we had four states on our list of possible jobs to take and, after doing some research (everything from the cost of living to policy), it was clear that Michigan was the best choice for us and our family. So I feel as though I have enough mitten state cred to take offense to Nugent's statement.

Go back to TX if you have nothing nice to say, pal.