Texas Restaurant Diners Rank In The Top 10 Worst Tippers In America

Texas has always prided itself on its reputation for generosity and Southern hospitality.

However, according to a study done by Toast, a restaurant point of sale and management system, who recently reviewed customer trends across its roughly 93,000 U.S. restaurants, when it comes to tipping service workers, the Lone Star State seems to fall short.

Total tips for restaurants are down slightly from last year.

"Tipping" has become a hot topic over the last few years especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Industry experts point to “tipping fatigue” as a major driver as to why tips are down all across the country, as many Americans feel pressure to tip restaurant workers and many businesses beyond the service industry also started asking for tips.

Inflation is also playing a role.

Consumers may be less likely to dole out a big tip if they already feel strapped for cash. Plus other factors, like the cost of living, wage laws for tipped workers, and a generational divide on tipping practices are also to be considered.

While it boasts some of the nation's wealthiest cities like Dallas and Houston, Texas also has pockets of extreme poverty and a large working-class population. This economic divide can lead to a disparity in tipping practices. Wealthier individuals may tip generously, but many service workers in lower-income areas receive below-average tips, making it difficult for them to make ends meet.

Texas Ranks As The Ninth Worst Tipping State

In Texas, it's not uncommon to see tips hovering around 15-18%, which is significantly lower than the 20-25% that's customary in some other states. and between Q1 and Q2 of 2023, Texans tipped at 18.8% of their total restaurant check amounts.

The Worst Tipping States:

California Washington Nevada Florida Louisiana Hawaii New York Arkansas Texas Utah

