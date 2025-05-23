(KNUE-FM) Though it likely won't come as a surprise to any native Texan, the truth is the Lone Star State is chock-full of iconic places to visit.

Why Central Texas is a Must-Explore Region

I grew up in Tyler, Texas, and learn something new about the Lone Star State daily. Many of us haven't even had a chance to see everything Texas has to offer. And since Texas is enormous, it would take quite a while to see all there is.

But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try if we want, right? Plus, with summertime in full swing, now would be the time to take off and see what Texas offers.

While this trip offered by Onlyinyourstate.com is not comprehensive, it IS fantastic that you could visit at least SEVEN iconic Texas places in just three hours of driving time. Now, those three hours would be spent driving.

So, you'd want to schedule way more time than that to stop and see the places. But I digress.

Your Journey Begins in Austin

This particular road trip starts in our state's capital, Austin. And so, you'll have to start that three-hour driving clock once you get there. But, as they say, getting there is half the fun, right? RIGHT? (Well, as long as you can find a few Buc-ees along the way.)

Starting in Austin, you'll take in a few sights before venturing into the Texas Hill Country area, and then down toward San Antonio. And frankly, each location can easily be an entire trip unto itself.

So think of this as a great "Texas sampler" for natives and visitors alike who want to take a quick jaunt to see some of the most iconic spots in this great state.

OK, ready?

