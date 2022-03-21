Need a retreat? You know I love to get away. I’ve found another beautiful, nature focused escape for you.

You’ll find this beautiful spot in Lumberton, Texas. Where is Lumberton? You’ll drive three hours south of Tyler and find it just north of Beaumont along Hwy 287. Tucked into trees, the little cottage has loads of natural light with natural privacy from the abundant greenery planted around it.

If you’re wanting to reconnect with nature, you’ll be able to do so while enjoying an outdoor hot tub and shower, just steps away from the patio door. There’s a beautiful deck overlooking water and a firepit to enjoy as well. It’s a place to get away from technology and truly unplug.

This would be hard for me.

I’m pretty much addicted to my smart phone. They say acceptance is the first step to recovery, right? Well, it’s hard for me to put it down. I find myself picking it up to look for notifications constantly, and know that a few days away from it would be a good thing. I’m thinking I should book this place right now.

What would I do?

I would take a few books to read, maybe some magazines. Enjoy some good coffee, sunshine and maybe take a bottle of wine with me. I’m overdue for an opportunity to step away from technology.

Nature is present.

I’ll definitely remember to pack my bug spray, though. It’s noted on the site, “as you are actually in nature, you may encounter God's creatures of the woods.” In addition to mosquitoes, who knows what creatures could emerge.

I’ll focus on the positive and think good thoughts. Hopefully, I’ll see birds, maybe some squireles and nothing too creepy crawly or slithering.

Can you imagine yourself stretched out with a cup of coffee on the hammock of this home overlooking the beautiful grounds surrounding it?



