It's finally happening: a new Texas law that takes effect at the beginning of this school year will have some parents very happy and others a little angry.

It's true, when we were kids, we didn't have phones in our pockets, and according to survivor bias, we all turned out just fine. But times do change, and today we as a society are always connected. For better or for worse.

New Law: No Phones in Texas Schools

I've got three kids, my oldest is going into 7th grade, and this is one bill that, while I can see other parents' perspective, I do support. Kids are TOO connected, and phones seem to become an absolute disruption far too often.

Here are the highlights of the new law, House Bill 1481.

Beginning on Sept. 1, public school districts and open-enrollment charter schools are required to adopt and implement policies that will prohibit students from using a "personal communication device" during school hours.

Under the new law, the school must do one of two things: 1. Prohibit students from bringing devices on campus, or 2. Provide a way for students to store these devices while on school property.

It also requires schools to have punishments in place for students who do not follow these rules.

cell phones

tablets

smartwatches

radio devices

paging devices

or any other electronic devices "capable of telecommunication or digital communication."

The law makes exceptions for devices needed for education, if a student has a doctor's note, or if it is necessary to comply with health or safety requirements or the school's safety protocols.

For emergencies, as noted by FOX 4, all Texas classrooms have desk phones for 911 calls.