In Texas Can You Legally Get a Speeding Ticket from a Camera through the Mail?

Could our Austin, TX politicians ever bring this type of speed enforcement to The Lone Star State? I read an article today that describes how camera enforced speed limits are becoming more widespread across New York state. And it got me wondering...

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, "the system identifies vehicles traveling over the posted speed limit using a camera triggered by radar. When a speeding vehicle is detected, a series of photos show the distance, the time of travel and the license plate." But that's not the entire process, it still has to be reviewed by a human being.

A NYS Certified Technician will review all violations to confirm that the information is correct. Once it's determined that the vehicle was speeding, the registered owner of the vehicle will be sent a Notice of Liability in the mail.

So can that happen in Texas?

Well, it actually has. A few years ago a few places in Texas began experimenting with the use of cameras to issue tickets, but it didn't last. In 2019 a law banned the use of cameras that catch people speeding or running red lights and issuing them fines.

According Kubosh Attorney at Law, "Texas takes a firm stance against camera-generated speeding tickets, which are not legal. In other words, you will not be receiving a speeding ticket in the mail."

As the law stands, for now, no one in Texas can receive a speeding ticket in the mail. So, rest easy my fellow lead-footed-when-no-one-is-watching Texans.

