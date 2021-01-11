Texas State Student Jason Landry Is Still Missing A Month Later

Nearly a month after crashing his car on a rural dirt road just outside of Luling, Texas, Texas State University student Jason Landry has still not been found.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office released a new photo of Jason on Friday, January 8. The last time anyone heard from him or saw him was on December 13.

The 21-year-old was on his way home to Missouri City, just outside of Houston, for the holidays when his family believes he got turned around by his GPS. His Nissan Altima was found crashed and abandoned on the side of a rural road in Luling - about 30 minutes from San Marcos, Texas where he attends school.

Jason's keys, wallet, and phone were all found inside the car. Police believe that Jason was able to walk away from the crash with little or no injury, but it's unclear as to why he would have left those items behind.

The picture released by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is said to have been taken the same day Jason went missing.

The search area was combed by foot with volunteers and Texas EquuSearch, along with dogs, horses, and drones. Authorities even drained a nearby pond in hopes that there would be any information leading to Jason's disappearance, but they found nothing. There is still no trace of him.

If you know anything about Jason's whereabouts, call 911 or the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6777 or email Detective Jeff Ferry at jeff.ferry@co.caldwell.tx.us.