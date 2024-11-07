A TikTok video has gone viral after people were seen carrying signs targeting women, gay people, and others on the Texas State University campus in San Marcos, Texas.

While many people are thankful the election is over because they want to move on with their lives, the drama is playing out in other ways across the nation.

Today, a TikTok video went viral after young men were videoed carrying signs that read 'Women are Property.' Another sign read:

'Types of Property:

Women

Slaves

Animals

Cars

Land

Etc.'

And yet another sign referred to gay people in derogatory ways.

While it was men who carried the signs, it was also (other) men who took the signs away and threw them away at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.

For whatever reason, these two men thought it would be a good idea to bring such offensive signs onto campus. Although we can't know exactly the reason they made this decision, one might speculate they were hoping to get attention, offend, make fun, or go viral on TikTok--which they did.

Here's the video from TikTok:

It's clear to most of us that there is a mean-spiritedness that has accompanied this election, on both sides. I believe that most people, whatever their political views, are well-intentioned. I also believe that most of us have more that unites us than divides us.

At the same time, some people will take extreme points of view and act out in ways that seem designed to frighten or create drama or chaos.

It was encouraging to read that other male students on campus were able to get the signs and throw them away, acting as advocates for those nearby who may have been hurt or scared by them.

Let's hope this drama dies down as the days go by so the American people can heal and move on as peacefully as possible.

