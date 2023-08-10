Consider Tax-Free Weekend in Texas a Great Opportunity to Shop Small

My kids start school next week, but looking at my newsfeed there are already a lot of kids in Dallas, Texas and across The Lone Star State who have already begun the new school year.

A reminder, parents, that Texas Sales Tax Holiday weekend is this Friday (August 11) through Sunday (August 13). This is a great chance to save some money on back to school supplies, but the NFIB has a reminder for all of us.

If you aren't familiar with it, the NFIB has been the voice of small business, advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 state capitals.

As you consider where to spend your hard-earned money, remember that the annual tax-free weekend is a great opportunity to support local business as well. NFIB State Director had this to say:

“Small business owners are our friends, our neighbors, and the bedrock for our communities. Study after study demonstrates that locally spent dollars stay local. During the tax-free weekend, Texas shoppers have an opportunity to support small businesses and enjoy tax savings. Whether you’re preparing for the upcoming school year, or just looking to update your wardrobe, consider shopping small.”

Athletic socks

Select backpacks

Coats and jackets

Select sports equipment

Cloth or deposable masks

Select shoes

School uniforms

Binders



Book bags



Calculators



Composition books



Crayons



Erasers



Folders



Glue, paste and paste sticks



Highlighters



Index cards



Markers



Notebooks



Paper



Pencils



Pens



Rulers



Scissors



Writing tablets

According to the Texas Comptroller, the 2023 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday, August 11, and runs through Sunday, August 13. You can get even more information on the tax holiday by clicking here.

