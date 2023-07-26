Time To Save Money During Texas Tax Free Weekend. August 11th – 13th

Time To Save Money During Texas Tax Free Weekend. August 11th &#8211; 13th

The school zone lights will soon be flashing again. The school bells will soon be ringing again. The beeping of alarm clocks will soon be waking up students way too early. It will soon be time for school to begin in East Texas. Retailers in Tyler, Longview, Marshall, Henderson, Athens, Texas and more are definitely letting you know that it's 'Back To School Season'.

The first day of school is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about purchasing those much need school supplies, backpacks, and school uniforms. While thinking about purchasing all of those items you can't help to think or wonder how you're going to pay for it all because school supplies and essentials are expensive. There is some relief thanks to the Texas Sales Tax Holiday weekend. While you still have to pay for essentials, you'll be saving money because a majority of those required items can be purchased tax-free from Friday, August 11th through Sunday, August 13th.

During this annual sales tax relief event you can buy most clothing (including school uniforms and athletic apparel), footwear, backpacks (less than $100), and school supplies tax-free from any retailer or online business within the state tax-free.

Texas Sales Tax Holiday weekend is Friday, August 11th - Sunday, August 13th

The list of items that are tax-free is extensive. A complete list can be found here along with restrictions and exemptions. Taking a brief look at the list, here are some of the highlights of the clothing items that will be exempt from tax:

  • Athletic socks
  • Select backpacks
  • Coats and jackets
  • Select sports equipment
  • Cloth or deposable masks
  • Select shoes
  • School uniforms

Here is a brief look at some of the school supplies items that will be tax exempt:

  • Binders
  • Book bags
  • Calculators
  • Composition books
  • Crayons
  • Erasers
  • Folders
  • Glue, paste and paste sticks
  • Highlighters
  • Index cards
  • Markers
  • Notebooks
  • Paper
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Writing tablets

As you enjoy the last few days of summer before school begins, prepare the list ready, shop for what you need, and save the taxes on Texas Tax Free Holiday Weekend Friday, August 11th - Sunday, August 13th.

