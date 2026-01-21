(KNUE-FM) It’s that time of year again, when most Texas residents start collecting their tax documents so they can get everything taken care of with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). We’ve all heard horror stories of people being audited and the last thing you want to do is make a mistake when paying our taxes.

In most cases, they will figure out the mistake and you will need to correct things. But besides just making sure you pay all of your taxes correctly scams to watch out for, which is why I want to discuss them so you don’t become a victim.

There are millions of Texans who will be getting a tax refund, but scammers will do everything possible to try and get their hands on your money. Which is why we all need to be as careful as possible because every year these scammers work harder to get a hold of your money.

Get our free mobile app

How Scammers Steal Taxpayer Information

With so many people getting money back this time of year it’s important for all of us to be cautious about our information. It’s difficult for scammers to take advantage of your situation or attempt to get any money from you if they don’t have your information so be very careful with any sensitive information around tax time.

READ MORE: Here's How Much You Need to Make to Be 'Rich' in Texas

Key Steps to Protect Yourself This Tax Season

There are a few common tips that you need to follow to make sure you don’t become a victim of one of these tax scams. Let’s look at these tips to make sure no scammers take advantage of you.

Tips to Avoid IRS Scams During Tax Season There are so many scams going on around tax season trying to steal your refund check, here are some tips to make sure you don't become a victim. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins