Texas Teachers Can Receive Free Coffee From Dunkin On Sept. 1

We're a couple of weeks into the new school year and on behalf of us all here we already want to say to say THANK YOU for all the work that you do as educators especially during these trying times when more and more teachers are leaving the profession. Being a teacher is what many would call a "thankless job" but one company wants to show its Thanks!

Dunkin’ of Texas Raises a Cup to Teachers with Free Coffee Offer and Coffee for a Year Sweepstakes

As teachers return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for our students. In celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Texas are treating teachers to a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, September 1. No purchase necessary. Limit one per guest. Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Additional charges may apply.

Dunkin’ will also host “Raise A Cup to Teachers” Sweepstakes.

Guests in Texas can nominate a deserving Texas teacher for their chance to win Free Coffee for a Year** and a Coffee Break for their school! One grand prize winner in Texas will be selected to receive Free Coffee for a Year along with a well-deserved coffee break. The coffee break will be a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin’ products to keep their school runnin’ on Dunkin’! As an extra thank you to teachers, Dunkin’ will also provide 200 $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee VIP cards to each of the first 50 teachers nominated to share with their school’s staff.

How Do I Nominate A Deserving Teacher?

Beginning Thursday, September 1, 2022, through Monday, October 5, 2022, guests can submit nominations by visiting www.dunkinraiseacup.com and follow the instructions to complete the registration form.

