Guns Up, Lumberjacks! Texas Tech is Interested in SFA in Nacogdoches, TX
Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX is currently an unaffiliated school, but it is being reported that their Board of Regents is considering joining a larger university system. So far three universities have expressed interest in this, including one in Lubbock, TX.
“The Texas State University System does not have a single flagship institution – we have seven. As our eighth flagship, Stephen F. Austin State University would have access to valuable programs and services while maintaining its unique identity, culture, traditions, and a high level of local control.” via KLTV
Did you know that SFA are Texas Southern University are the only two independent public colleges in Texas? Did you know that in the state of Texas, there are seven different university systems? They are: the University Of Houston System, University Of North Texas System, Texas A&M University System, Texas State University System, Texas Tech University System, and the Texas Women's University System that started in 2021.
Soon, SFA could be joining their ranks.
According to KLTV they "will spend this fall considering the benefits of joining a system, via a slide presentation shown to faculty and staff at a meeting last week."
They also report that the goal is to "make the decision before the next legislative session starts in January. State lawmakers must pass legislation allowing a university to leave or join a system."
Something that could expedite Texas Tech bringing in SFA is that Texas Tech’s chancellor is himself an alumnus of the East Texas university.
“The TTU System Board of Regents and Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D.— a proud SFA alumnus—are looking forward to the opportunity to formally discuss a collaborative partnership with representatives from SFA. Our leadership is excited to learn more about the Lumberjack family and share how the TTU System and five component universities will support and advocate for SFA’s future growth and success,” the statement said.
