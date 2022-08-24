Guns Up, Lumberjacks! Texas Tech is Interested in SFA in Nacogdoches, TX

Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX is currently an unaffiliated school, but it is being reported that their Board of Regents is considering joining a larger university system. So far three universities have expressed interest in this, including one in Lubbock, TX.

“The Texas State University System does not have a single flagship institution – we have seven. As our eighth flagship, Stephen F. Austin State University would have access to valuable programs and services while maintaining its unique identity, culture, traditions, and a high level of local control.” via KLTV

Did you know that SFA are Texas Southern University are the only two independent public colleges in Texas? Did you know that in the state of Texas, there are seven different university systems? They are: the University Of Houston System, University Of North Texas System, Texas A&M University System, Texas State University System, Texas Tech University System, and the Texas Women's University System that started in 2021.

Soon, SFA could be joining their ranks.

