Texas Teen Breaks Guinness Record For Having Longest Legs

It's true! Everything is BIGGER in Texas.

A teenager from Cedar Park, Texas has made history not once, but twice and it's all because of her legs.

The two-time record holder for having the world's longest legs (female) and longest legs on a teenager belongs to 17-year old Maci Currin, per Guinness World Records.

Standing a whopping 6'10", Maci comes from a tall family, but she is by far the tallest where each of her legs is over four feet, four inches long - which is over 60 percent of her total height.

Even though Maci is someone I can really look up to (ok I couldn't resist), she isn't worried about being bullied or getting strange looks from everyone in school or in public.

I was never bullied for my legs... I was bullied because I was taller than everyone. Around sophomore year I just stopped caring what people thought of me and once I just stopped caring I wasn't affected by anything.

Of course being a Guinness World Record holder Maci has become popular on TikTok and her plan after high school is to attend college in the UK and strive to set a record to become the world's tallest professional model.

While being completely amazed by Maci's height I can only be slightly jealous as I look at my 5'9" frame and only wish I could be a little taller. I don't think asking to be 6'0" would be a problem!

Lemme go drink this glass of milk.