(KNUE-FM) Well, just when we thought the issue had been laid to rest, a special legislative session has been convened to discuss several matters.

What Is SB 5 Trying to Do?

That list includes another Senate Bill that wants to limit THC products in Texas dramatically.

Some consider SB 5 to be a rebranding of SB 3, which Governor Abbott vetoed last month. This new bill has a goal to enact a total ban on any hemp-derived THC products. The only exception is those products that are 'non-intoxicating' CBD or CBG.

One of the concerns mentioned is about protecting our kids.

I am also 100% committed to protecting our children as much as possible.

What’s the Concern About Kids and THC?

Like many Texans, I do not want these products to end up in the hands of minors. There are concerns that the gummies come in flavors that might appeal to them, though.

Also, they look like candy.

I get that.

Why Not Just Regulate It More?

At the same time, we could choose to regulate these products more heavily and thoroughly, as is done in other states around the country.

THC products Why is THC so opposed while alcohol and tobacco skate through? Unsplash, Canva loading...

What I don't understand, however, is how some of our lawmakers seem less concerned about the access minors have to alcohol, and have had for many years.

(How many underage parties do you attend where Dad's liquor cabinet was...um. What about keg parties in pastures, y'all?)

Let’s Talk About Tax Revenue and Jobs

Some of the reasons I feel it should be legal?

Well, just on a practical level, what about tax revenue?

Reports show that in legal states such as Colorado and California, billions of dollars in tax revenue have come in from cannabis sales.

Billions.

I believe some people want to ban it simply because it's legal in these places, even if it doesn't make financial sense. But that's a different story...

However, in addition, those dollars could also fund infrastructure, schools, and even healthcare.

But what about job creation and business opportunities?

What about making a TON of money? It seems like there would at least be interest in that, right?

Texas is good at business. Why does this not have an appeal in a state such as ours? Why don't we want BILLIONS of dollars in tax revenues, too?

(Ponders.)

Anyway.

What About Personal Freedom?

What about personal freedom that allows adults to make these choices?

It makes no sense that alcohol and tobacco, known risks to physical health, are entirely legal, even though data shows these to be considerably more deadly than THC products.

A 2010 study shared in The Lancet ranked these substances according to bodily harm and showed that cannabis was far, FAR...like really far... lower on that list.

And What About the Pill Problem?

What about the widespread and likely overuse of pharmaceuticals?

So many Texans are on various pharmaceuticals, some for important reasons, of course. But the use of pills for all kinds of things is off the charts. Some of which have truly significant side effects.

Sometimes people need to take another pill to deal with those side effects.

Who might be benefiting here?

(Ponders.)

Anyway.

Real Stories From Texans Who Use THC

I've spoken to veterans and those suffering from chronic pain or illness who have told me that THC has 'saved their lives,' in that it helps ease the pain and lessens their anxiety.

Alcohol vs THC: Let’s Be Honest

Also, on a social level, alcohol has been more linked to aggression both domestically and in public spheres, as well as crime, compared to Cannabis, not to mention alcohol is one of the leading causes of fatal car crashes.

A Call for Common Sense and Regulation

I say, let's regulate it thoroughly. If we need to change the way THC products are marketed so they're less appealing to minors, so be it. Have a guard at the door of places where it is sold. (HEY, job creation!)

What say you? Do you think THC products need to be banned? Why is that more important than banning other more potentially harmful products, such as alcohol or tobacco?

