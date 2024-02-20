Don’t Kill These Helpful Insects Found in Texas

Like most people around Texas, I don’t know the difference between a bug that is helpful and ones that do damage. Which is unfortunate because my wife asks me to take care of the yardwork and when you’re mowing it’s only a matter of time before you encounter a bug or insect that you’re not sure what to do with it. Most of the time I just let the bug or insect do its thing, it’s not bothering me, so I am not going to kill it for no reason.

If you’re like me, you probably need some assistance knowing which bugs are helpful and which ones are not so helpful. Luckily, there was an article recently created by Bob Vila discussing the insects that are beneficial to your garden. Again, I don’t have much of a green thumb, so I don’t have any large garden but it’s still good to know what insects are helpful if one day you decide you want to have a garden on your property.

Some That We Don’t Like Could Be Beneficial

There might be an insect on the list below that is helpful to your garden, even if you don’t enjoy seeing the insect yourself. Which is why I think it’s important to know which ones are helpful, that way even if you don’t like the bug, you understand that it’s serving a purpose.

Let’s Look at the Helpful Insects

If you have a garden in Texas, you’ve probably seen these insects a few times, but don’t worry as these insects are actually helpful.

Insects That Are Beneficial Found in Texas You don't want to kill all insects found in Texas some are beneficial, here is the insects that can be helpful. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins