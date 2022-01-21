Here’s Your Chance to Own a Texas Treehouse Under 325k

When you're growing up building a fort or a treehouse is so much fun. Especially when you have help to make it customized for exactly what you want. Although most are just a few boards that create a fun and usually unsafe place for kids to spend time. This treehouse currently for sale in Conroe, Texas is much more safe than anything created by kids to play in and you could probably get a good deal on it.

If you're not familiar with Conroe, Texas it's approximately 45 minutes north of Houston. This property specifically is located at 19228 FM 2090 Rd, Conroe, TX 77306. It's not anything gigantic with just 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, but the home is a total of 2,550 square feet. And the treehouse home sits on 1.55 acres of land which is of course included in the purchase.

More Details on the Treehouse Home for Sale in Conroe

The treehouse was built not long ago in 2005, sitting on steel beams for safety and it's in the middle of the woods so you have beautiful views out of every window. Both bathrooms have jetted tubs, so you can relax while enjoying the scenic beauty.

Get our free mobile app

The Treehouse is Completely Self Sufficient

This property includes a powerful 17k Generac Generator, and includes Solar Panels on the roof. This place is one of a kind and will be a dream come true for someone who wants to live in something unique.

You should check out the photos of this one of a kind Texas treehouse for yourself:

Texas Treehouse in the Woods This Texas treehouse is currently for sale and could be your for under $325k.

PICTURES: See Inside America's Jaw-Dropping Most Expensive Home A staggering estate listed as "America's most expensive home" is currently listed for sale in Bel Air, Calif., for $295 million, and pictures show a one-of-a-kind home that's almost impossibly elaborate and massive. The 100,000-square-foot, 29-bedroom, 41-bathroom home will be the most expensive private residence sale in the U.S. if it brings that price, and that price tag comes with every conceivable amenity, including a private nightclub, full-service beauty salon, wellness spa, 10,000-square-foot sky deck, 400-foot glass-walled outdoor running track with a view of the city and a private movie theater with seating for more than 40 people.