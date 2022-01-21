Here’s Your Chance to Own a Texas Treehouse Under 325k
When you're growing up building a fort or a treehouse is so much fun. Especially when you have help to make it customized for exactly what you want. Although most are just a few boards that create a fun and usually unsafe place for kids to spend time. This treehouse currently for sale in Conroe, Texas is much more safe than anything created by kids to play in and you could probably get a good deal on it.
If you're not familiar with Conroe, Texas it's approximately 45 minutes north of Houston. This property specifically is located at 19228 FM 2090 Rd, Conroe, TX 77306. It's not anything gigantic with just 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, but the home is a total of 2,550 square feet. And the treehouse home sits on 1.55 acres of land which is of course included in the purchase.
More Details on the Treehouse Home for Sale in Conroe
The treehouse was built not long ago in 2005, sitting on steel beams for safety and it's in the middle of the woods so you have beautiful views out of every window. Both bathrooms have jetted tubs, so you can relax while enjoying the scenic beauty.
The Treehouse is Completely Self Sufficient
This property includes a powerful 17k Generac Generator, and includes Solar Panels on the roof. This place is one of a kind and will be a dream come true for someone who wants to live in something unique.
You should check out the photos of this one of a kind Texas treehouse for yourself: