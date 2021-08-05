If you like entertaining guests or spending time at a resort I'm pretty sure you will love this property that is currently for sale in Canton. The main home on the property includes 5 bedrooms and offering 4 and 1/2 bathrooms and a total of 5,378 square feet. The property is currently the most expensive home for sale in Canton listed at $1,695,000.

While 1.7 million dollars is a lot of money remember you're also getting 43.06 acres of land. The home was built back in 1997 and the address for the property is 1079 FM 3227 in Canton. It's been listed for sale for over 80 days so you might be able to get a deal on this place. :)

What Else Does This Resort Like Property Have to Offer?

How about your own 7 acre lake, tennis on a lighted court allowing you to play whenever you want. You have your own clubhouse on the like, plus a tremendous area to have a game room. There is a temperature controlled wine room and a ball room with a projection screen that is 9 feet tall.

I'm Not Sure You Will Find a Better Property to Host Friends and Family

I'm almost certain this property has everything. So, if you purchase this place I would love an invitation to the house warming party. But really, I've stayed at resorts that weren't as nice as this property in Canton. The backyard off the main house looks like it could be perfect for hosting weddings or other events. If only I had the money to buy it.

