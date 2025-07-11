(KNUE-FM) While most of us feel safe living in Texas we know that crime happens everywhere, that includes vehicle theft. The idea of stealing from someone else is mind-boggling to me because just about everyone here has a gun and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, their family, and their property.

But I did take the time to look at the numbers from Finance Buzz that came from the National Insurance Crime Bureau as they recently released a list of the most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas, and it seems like pick-ups are hit hardest.

It's not shocking to see that Texas had lots of pickups stolen but pickups were not the most stolen vehicle in the United States. The top 10 most stolen vehicles list is distributed for each state and beyond pickups it seems like thieves are targeting one model of vehicles more than others, that would be Hyundai’s. I’m not sure if thieves have a new easier way of stealing Hyundai vehicles, but they are higher on the list compared to years past.

The 2 Most Stolen Vehicles Are Higher Than the Others

If you combine the top 2 most stolen vehicles for Texas, you're over 10,500 pick-ups, but the third most stolen vehicle is just over 3,000. So, if you have one of the top 2 vehicles, which both happen to be pick-ups, you will want to be extra careful to lock your vehicle every time you get out of it.

Tips to Reduce Vehicle Theft in Texas

It's common sense that we shouldn't leave our keys in our vehicle but remember to lock your vehicle always too. Also, if you don't have a remote start, don't start your vehicle and walk away even for a short period, it only takes seconds for your vehicle to disappear.

Here is a look at the 10 most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas.

