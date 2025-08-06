(KNUE-FM) Most people in Texas are very respectful of each other, it doesn’t matter what age. But there is a recent video of some kids that entered a Walgreens store and filled their bags with items and attempted to leave with paying for the items. But things only continued to escalate from there. Warning, the videos below are NSFW.

How It All Started: Theft at Walgreens

Stealing is bad enough, but it’s the behavior from the kids after the doors were locked to keep them inside that is causing all the comments online. The video begins after the three kids realize the doors have been locked and that is when they start swearing and threating the employees that they better open the door, so they can leave.

Kids Escape, Film Video Justifying Actions

As I continued to follow the story online the three kids were able to escape the store and get into a car waiting for them outside which was being driven by one of the kid's older sisters. The young boys even went home and made a response video because they wanted to respond to all the comments online. Their disrespect continued in a response video defending snack and toy theft—clearly showing poor judgment.

#redwhitebite #fyp ♬ original sound - RedWhiteBite @redwhitebitee 🚨UPDATE: Three young boys were caught on video shoplifting and threatening workers at a #Dallas #Walgreens , returned to the internet to double down with their older sister—insulting people, telling them they have “more money than you, b*tch,” and that they were not stealing food or clothes but toys. They also stated that people are mad because they are “broke” and that “everyone steals.” It’s honestly terrifying—these kids are a blatant example of complete parental failure. #maga

Arrest and Viral Backlash

It seems as though law enforcement finally caught up with the boys and they will be held responsible for their actions. Although many comments online brought up the fact that these students should be starting school soon and will likely take this behavior to the classroom. This type of behavior will never make sense.

What do you think their punishment should be? Let me know, you can email me at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)