TEXAS: Walmart Has Now Put a Limit on Eggs

I get it, the price of eggs is outrageous. But is anyone else experiencing egg outrage fatigue, or is it just me? Anyway, let's talk about eggs.

If you missed it, we don't have enough eggs for consumers in the United States of America, which has made it so the whole darn world won't stop talking about eggs.

Walmart Has Now Put a Limit on Eggs

With the price of eggs soaring, and the supply unable to keep up, several major grocery stores have not instituted a limit on the amount customers can buy per visit. Yesterday I stopped by Walmart and they only had a couple of cartons of eggs available, it's wild out there.

Walmart : Customers are limited to two 60-count cartons per purchase “to help ensure more customers can have access to eggs,” a spokesperson confirms. “Although supply is very tight, we’re working with suppliers to try and help meet customer demand, while striving to keep prices as low as possible.” There are no restrictions on smaller quantities.

: Customers are limited to two 60-count cartons per purchase “to help ensure more customers can have access to eggs,” a spokesperson confirms. “Although supply is very tight, we’re working with suppliers to try and help meet customer demand, while striving to keep prices as low as possible.” There are no restrictions on smaller quantities. Whole Foods : Purchases are capped at three cartons per customer in some locations, including New York City and Miami.

: Purchases are capped at three cartons per customer in some locations, including New York City and Miami. Kroger : Shoppers are limited to two dozen eggs per trip in some stores, a spokesperson confirms.

: Shoppers are limited to two dozen eggs per trip in some stores, a spokesperson confirms. Aldi: Some stores have set a two-dozen limit, NBC Chicago reports.

It was an avian flu outbreak that wiped out nearly half of the egg-laying hens in the U.S., and the reason given to why we are experiencing this shortage. I even read about some shops selling "loosies," individual eggs, because the price is now so high.