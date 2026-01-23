(KNUE-FM) If you had plans of traveling out of Texas this weekend, you probably already know you’re going to have to be patient and flexible. No one is quite sure what to expect with the winter storm headed our way this weekend. But with the very cold temperatures expected we can also expect there to be some delays or canceled flights out of Texas airports.

Winter Storm Could Disrupt Texas Flights

The good news is that many airlines are now offering passengers rebooking options in case travel is impacted this weekend by the unpredictable weather.

Which Airlines Are Waiving Change Fees?

Here is what the airlines are currently offering to passengers:

Alaska Airlines

Alaska is offering a flexible travel policy at multiple airports for passengers wishing to change or cancel their flights. Original flights between Friday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 25 can be rebooked up to Thursday, Jan. 29. Passengers are able to change to a new flight for no fee and with no difference in fare, as long as the rebooked tickets are in the same cabin as the original ticket.

Passengers can also cancel their trip with no fee. Those funds will be returned to the customer as a credit certificate, which can be used for future flights within one year of the date of the original ticket.

American Airlines

American is allowing passengers on flights between Friday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 25 to rebook at no cost. Rebooked flights can be any day between Wednesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 28, and change fees will be waived as long as the new ticket is in the same cabin — passengers will pay the difference if new tickets are in a different cabin. New flights must be booked by Sunday, Jan. 25 to be eligible for the waived fee change.

Delta Air Lines

Delta is offering rebooking options for passengers who have flights booked between Friday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 25 at several airports. When rebooking, any fare difference will be waived, as long as the new ticket is in the same cabin as originally booked. Tickets must be reissued and the new flight must be by Wednesday, Jan. 28. If the rebooked travel occurs after that date, change fees will be waived, but a fare difference may apply.

If passengers don’t want to reschedule during that timeframe, they can cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of their ticket toward a new ticket anytime within one year of the original ticket issuance. Fare differences may apply for new travel dates.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier is offering flexible travel options for passengers at multiple airports on flights between Friday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 25. Change and cancellation fees will be waived. Any changes are subject to fare differences. If passengers cancel their trip, a travel credit will be given.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit is offering flexible travel policies for passengers at multiple airports on flights between Friday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 25. Change fees and fare differences will be waived through Wednesday, Jan. 28. Rebooked travel after that date will have change fees waived but fare differences may apply.

Will More Airlines Add Flexible Policies?

We will continue updating this story as more airlines announce options.

