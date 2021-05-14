Thanks to Toilet Timer Man Time is Ruined

What is it about man time in the bathroom that everyone feels needs to be ruined? Yeah, we go with our phone to give us something to do. Then, we lose track of time playing online pool or reading an article from the ESPN app. It happens. There's no need to ruin that time.

Well, I guess I'm wrong. A couple of guys, Adam and Elliot, have created what they call the "Toilet Timer". It basically works like an hour glass. The sand starts in the silhouette of a dude and falls into a toilet. The sand measures out five minutes which should be enough time to take care of business.

Yeah, no.

So how did this come about? Were these guys forced to by their wives or girlfriends? Were they tired of being yelled at for taking too long in the bathroom? Nope, Adam took too long one time and his legs went numb.

Umm, yeah that happens on occasion.

I see many girlfriends and wives heading over to Kickstarter to buy one of these for their man. I know if my girlfriend sees this, she probably will, too. There are some other unique takes on the "Toilet Timer" available for purchase. Check those out at katamco.com.

Hooray for ruined man time.