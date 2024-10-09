Why’s Every Walmart In Texas Closing For 24 Hours… Again?
For decades one store was your mom's go-to for Black Friday shopping deals. It was a place for last-minute turkey day ingredients. But then the deals began earlier and earlier until they morphed into Thanksgiving evening deals.
Don't count on that this year.
For the fifth year in a row, Walmart has announced that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, the company announced the news along with the rest of its holiday plans.
“Walmart stores will be closed once again on Thanksgiving Day so associates can spend the day with their families,” the company said.
Until COVID in 2020, Walmart had been America's spot for Thanksgiving shopping, we were able to pick up that last-minute item for their dinners. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart has decided to stay closed for the holiday.
This will mean a full day with the family for thousands of Texans. In The Lone Star State alone there are 583 stores (Super Centers and Neighborhood Markets). According to the Walmart website, there are over 176,000 associates here in Texas.
Retail Units:
- Supercenters: 391
- Discount Stores: 18
- Neighborhood Markets: 96
- Sam's Clubs: 81
- Other Pharmacy Formats: 2
- Walmart Fuel Station: 5
- Total Retail Units1: 593
Working at Walmart:
- Associates in Texas: 176,898
- Average wage2: $18.49
About Our Suppliers:
- Spent with suppliers3: $100.8 billion
- Number of suppliers: 3,015
- Supplier jobs supported: 261,781
Taxes and Fees:
- Collected4: $2.3 billion
- Paid: $660 million
Be sure to plan ahead for your Thanksgiving Day shopping, and get it done ahead of time. More and more major retailers are closing their doors for the holidays so employees can spend time with their families.