That Rumor About a Chicken Wing Shortage is True

Every year around Super Bowl Sunday we start hearing of a chicken wing shortage. Nine times out of ten it's just a warning that it could happen. This could be that one time it's true, and yes I'm about to hit the panic button.

According to a report from FOX44 News, several restaurants (not in the local area) have had to cancel or limit the amount of chicken wings they serve because of a shortage from their suppliers. Because of the shortage, the cost for those wings are also on the rise - in some cases by more than double.

As a fan of the chicken wing, I prefer mine spicy and extra crispy by the way, I had to look into this shortage immediately. According to US Foods, chicken wings prices are at record highs because of labor, freight cost, and supply issues. Inventory is at it's lowest level since 2012. So even if you can find the wings, you're going to pay a lot more for them.

Tom Super of the National Chicken Council isn't calling this a shortage, but is saying, “Wing supplies are tight, but I wouldn’t go as far as to say there is a ‘shortage, chicken producers are doing everything they can to overcome the devastating impact of Mother Nature when she inflicted the once-in-a-lifetime winter storm on Texas and nearby states – major chicken producing regions. It will take time and effort to eventually replace the impacted hatchery supply flocks in that region.”

So it sounds like our "tight" supply of chicken wings is due to good ol' mother nature. She giveth and she taketh away.

I, like most people, will be okay. I'll just refocus my diet on pizza, unless there's some sort of pizza shortage I don't know about?

