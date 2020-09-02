The 2020 Presidential and Vice Presidential Debates Are Set!

The Democratic and Republican National Conventions are over and all roads lead to the polls as the showdown between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to have a debate and have the American people decide who's better suited to govern our Nation.

ABC 7 reports, there will be 3 presidential debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden and 1 debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris.

HERE'S THE SCHEDULE OF THE PRESIDNETIAL, VICE-PRESIDENTAL DEBATES

September 29th: The First Presidential Debate will be held at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio where Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will serve as moderator.

October 7th: Vice Presidential Debate will be held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah where Washington Bureau chief Susan Page of USA Today will moderate.

October 15th: The Second Presidential Debate will be held at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami Florida where Steve Scully, Senior Executive Producer and Political Editor of C-SPAN Networks will moderate.

October 22nd: The final Presidential Debate will be held at Delmont University in Nashville, Tennessee where Co-Anchor of Weekend TODAY and NBC News' White House Correspondent Kristen Welker will serve as moderator.

To check your voter registration status you can click here and make sure you exercise your political power and vote on November 3rd.