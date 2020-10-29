The Average Couple Spends 44 Hours a Year Arguing Over This

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Couples are going to argue. In fact, most relationship experts will tell you that not arguing can be a sign that your relationship is in trouble. The results of a new survey conducted by One Poll on behalf of Panera Bread shows that American couples aren't in danger of seeing that particular red flag.

The results show that the average American couple butts heads over where to eat at least 3 times a week! That's 156 times every year we end up doing the "I don't know, where do you want to eat?!" dance with our significant other! The Sun is reporting that each one of these encounters takes an average of 17 minutes to resolve - totaling a whopping 44 hours per year to get to the bottom of your collective dining choices.

I don't know about you, but that seems a bit light to me. I can't tell you when my wife and I (who have been married for 13 years now) have settled on a spot right off of the bat. Just consider that our dining choices have changed in that time, but not by much - and our tastes have remained pretty much the same. Shouldn't it be easier now?

The one hack I have found to sidestep this infuriating process is this: I ask my wife to guess where we're going to eat tonight. Then whatever she guesses is right! When it works, it's awesome. Just don't use that move every time, if the numbers are correct and you're coming to this fork in the road 3 times a week - your S.O. will probably figure it out.