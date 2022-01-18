Longview Residents Want More Options When It Comes To … Everything!
Options. It's always great when there are options because if you don't particularly like something you can go with another choice. And right now there apparently aren't enough options in Longview.
I'm sure you've heard the question, 'What do you want to eat?' You've probably responded with a steak, a burger or maybe Italian or Asian. Then you heard the response back, 'But we had that yesterday or last week.' Or where do want to go to grab that burger and you've been told, "We always go there". I know, I've heard both of those responses to each of those situations!
Apparently, quite a few Longview residents have heard the same and are looking for, more choices. Now, these choices for something new aren't limited to restaurants, although a big slice of the suggestions are for more dining out options, but shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, societal changes even educational choices came up when the question was posed in a Longview social media group.
Among the restaurants being craved are:
- Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Store
- Buca di Beppo
- Steak & Shake
- In N Out Burger
- Ralph & Kacoo's
- Cheesecake Factory
- Bahama Buck's
- Chuy's
- PF Chang's
- Krispy Kreme
- cafeterias serving home-style meals
When it comes to shopping and grocery stores, here's what Longview is missing:
- Costco
- H-E-B
- Joann Fabric
- Hancock Fabric
- Five Below
- Whole Foods Market
- Apple Store
- Trader Joe's
We're always looking for new entertainment too:
- Studio Movie Grill
- Dave And Busters
- concert venue
- ice rink
- jazz club
- Main Event
- waterpark
- Top Golf
Society options weren't left out either!
- bike paths
- common sense
Of course, there are many other wishes for more options and choices, but this is just at the top of Longview's mind right now. We're not even including the places that y'all want to see brought back because we've covered that already! For that, jump over to this page or check out the images below.