Longview Residents Want More Options When It Comes To … Everything!

Options. It's always great when there are options because if you don't particularly like something you can go with another choice. And right now there apparently aren't enough options in Longview.

I'm sure you've heard the question, 'What do you want to eat?' You've probably responded with a steak, a burger or maybe Italian or Asian. Then you heard the response back, 'But we had that yesterday or last week.' Or where do want to go to grab that burger and you've been told, "We always go there". I know, I've heard both of those responses to each of those situations!

Apparently, quite a few Longview residents have heard the same and are looking for, more choices. Now, these choices for something new aren't limited to restaurants, although a big slice of the suggestions are for more dining out options, but shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, societal changes even educational choices came up when the question was posed in a Longview social media group.

Among the restaurants being craved are:

Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Store

Buca di Beppo

Steak & Shake

In N Out Burger

Ralph & Kacoo's

Cheesecake Factory

Bahama Buck's

Chuy's

PF Chang's

Krispy Kreme

cafeterias serving home-style meals

When it comes to shopping and grocery stores, here's what Longview is missing:

Costco

H-E-B

Joann Fabric

Hancock Fabric

Five Below

Whole Foods Market

Apple Store

Trader Joe's

We're always looking for new entertainment too:

Studio Movie Grill

Dave And Busters

concert venue

ice rink

jazz club

Main Event

waterpark

Top Golf

Society options weren't left out either!

bike paths

common sense

Of course, there are many other wishes for more options and choices, but this is just at the top of Longview's mind right now. We're not even including the places that y'all want to see brought back because we've covered that already! For that, jump over to this page or check out the images below.

