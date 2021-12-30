The Best Damn Thing I Ate In East Texas: Juicy J’s TX Melts
DISCLAIMER: The Best Damn Thing I Ate series is where Melz On The MIC checks out restaurants and food trucks all across East Texas for the purposes of review. Melz was not compensated or given free food for his review.
As I was scouring the socials earlier today, lunch was the last thing on my mind. I had got an app alert from Jersey Mike's that it was "Double Points Day" so I thought I was going to get a sub but I ended up (by pure happenstance) to get a sandwich from a local food truck and I had to tell yall about it!
Juicy J's TX Melts Food Truck Can Be Spotted All Over East Texas
According to their Facebook page, Juicy J's is a food truck that specializes in 1/2 lbs gourmet patty melts made with locally grown produce. Their motto "Quality Over Everything" is emblazoned all over their awesome food truck and I can verify that these melts are thick!
I ended up running into Juicy J's while I was out at Mass Connections Barber Shop in Tyler. I decided to try one of their most popular sandwiches the "Lone Star Melt" which includes:
- 2 slices of Texas Toast (toasted to soft perfection)
- 3 slices of white American Cheese
- Texas Raised Beef
- Caramelized Onions, Grilled Jalapenos
- Topped with their made from scratch Honey Chipotle Ranch
OMG, THIS SAMMICH SLAPS!
Pardon my horrible attempt at taking a photo of this deliciousness but I was hungry and it didn't stand a chance. By the way, if asked to "add bacon" you better damn well say "Yes" because bacon makes everything better but when you add it to an already awesome sandwich, well you're good to go my friend!
Where Can I Find Them?
Just follow them on social media on Facebook and Instagram and they will provide you daily details on their location! I'll be chasing them down for sure because I'm ready to try another of their great sandwiches. I also made a TikTok about it, like to see it? Here it go!