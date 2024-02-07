The Bidding on this Rare Patrick Mahomes Rookie Autograph Card is Getting Wild

The pride of East Texas is on his way to another Super Bowl, so you know there are folks from Dallas, TX, and around the world looking to cash in his memorabilia, right?

A very rare Patrick Mahomes card has just hit the auction block and this may be the perfect time to buy it before the Red Raider wins another Title and the price skyrockets.

Last season, Mahomes, a graduate of Whitehouse High School, took home Super Bowl MVP honors, for the second time, after leading the Chiefs to a win against the Philadelphia Eagles. He capped the season by being awarded his second NFL MVP trophy.

As he leads The Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in just his sixth season as a starter, his level of career success is already elite. But for fun, here's a rundown of his awards:

As such Mahomes memorabilia is hot. The current bid (as of 2/7/24) for this rookie card is $31,000 w/ Buyer's Premium (BP): $37,200.00. Check it out:

2017 Panini National Treasures Patrick Mahomes II (Rookie Patch Autograph) #161 BGS Mint 9, Auto 10 - #'d 10/99. Being a professional athlete has been a part of him since birth, as Mahomes II is the son of former Major League pitcher, Pat Mahomes. Mahomes II quit baseball to focus on football midway through his time at Texas Tech. Since that time he has become the most exciting young quarterback talent in football. Mahomes II has broken numerous records in both college and NFL, one of the best of the records is being the only quarterback in history to throw for over 5,000 yards in both. He once said, "I think I can throw a football anywhere from 80 to 83 yards," and Mahomes II has often shown that along with his unorthodox throwing motions that dazzle the Chiefs Kingdom every Sunday. Mahomes II hopes to lead Kansas City back to continued Super Bowl glory after already taking them there twice and adding more to his loaded personal trophy case. Offered is an excellent rookie three-color patch and blue marker on-card autograph from 2017 Panini National Treasures. Graded BGS Mint 9 with subgrades: Centering 8.5, Corners 9, Edges 9.5, Surface 9 with a Beckett Auto 10. Limited edition - #10/99.

The Guide Value for this card is $40,000. You can get in on the bidding by clicking here. Good luck.

