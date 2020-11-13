We all know better. But yet, we get in the car with a major craving for a Chick-Fil-A sandwich, waffle fries and favorite soda. We get to our favorite Chick-Fil-A location and "Argh!", it's Sunday and it's closed. We knew better but that craving was just that over whelming. That's why the above video is relatable to every East Texan and really wishes this product was real.

The weekend is upon us. We'll probably be doing some early Christmas shopping tomorrow so a lunch time stop at Chick-fil-A is not out of the question. However, if you're running errands on Sunday, not so much. Too bad Chick-O-Derm isn't real, because I would need about four of those patches.

Let's talk about Chick-Fil-A options outside of Sunday. There really should be a couple more Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler. The Chick-fil-A in the Broadway Square Mall is cool. Chick-Fil-A on Troup Hwy is really nice. The Chick-Fil-A on South Broadway always keeps traffic backed up. One close to Loop 49 would be nice. Maybe one around downtown? Lindale will soon have it's own Chick-Fil-A right on Interstate 20. Jacksonville will soon have it's restaurant.

A couple more Tyler Chick-Fil-A options would not be a bad thing.

If you enjoyed the above video from the It's A Southern Thing Youtube channel, give them a subscribe, you'll enjoy all of their hilarious videos.