Located just about 8 miles outside of of Tyler, TX in Chandler, a popular Tex-Mex restaurant has announced that they will be closing down soon.

In a post to their Facebook page, San Pedro's revealed that their time in Chandler is soon to come to an end, and that they are preparing for their final weeks in business.

In the post, from owners Ken and Linda Rollins, they thanked the town for their support and revealed that March 27th will be their last day in business, they will be closing down for good at 3 p.m. that day.

Thank you so much for your support over these last 5 years. Unfortunately we have reached our tenure as a owners of San Pedro's Restaurant and bid you farewell. Sunday March 27th will be our last day of operation. We will close at 3:00 pm on March 27. We sincerely appreciate all the support each of your customers provided us over our tenure. We sincerely wish the next owner of this facility in whatever capacity they may operate much success. We also thank our staff as they represented Chandler in a remarkable fashion. Signed Ken & Linda Rollins

Patrons of the restaurant flooded the comments section will well wishes. Ann S. wrote, "I’m so saddened to hear this. Thanks for your many years of service to the Chandler community."

Donna W. shared that her "Grandangel Savannah will be heartbroken! She says you have the best Mexican food ever and she lives in the Dallas area and has visited for 10 years. Good luck in your future endeavors. Thank you for all the wonderful food and memories."

Michelle S. is going to miss them as well writing, "Oh my holy fajitas!! We will miss you BIG time!!!!! Best wishes going forward. We’ll see you a few times before you close."

Looks like the clock is ticking, only about a month to get in as much San Pedro's as possible. No specific reason for the closing was given, but if we can find out we'll be sure to update the story.

