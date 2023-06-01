Here’s Where to Get the Best Burritos in Texas, According to Yelp

Looking for the best burrito in Texas? I have you covered.

When it comes to Tex-Mex, I pretty much love it all, but burritos tend to be my go-to order any time I try a new place. And today I learned that I have a new destination to add to my burrito bucket list.

I will admit to not being particularly finicky about where I eat. Sure, I have my favorites, but I don’t consider myself a foodie (even though others have accused me of being just that).

My standard answer when someone calls me a foodie is that I have spent way too much time ordering from fast-food dollar menus to ever call myself a foodie, much less a food snob.

But whenever I travel, I’m on the hunt for the best place to eat in town. I want to know what the locals consider to be the best grub so I can try it for myself.

And when it comes to searching for good food in a town I’ve never been to before, Yelp is my best friend. I know there are those who will disagree, but the site hasn’t let me down so far.

So, today I decided to seek out the best spot for burritos in Texas in 2023 and to my surprise, it’s not a place that I would have associated with burritos at all. And unless you live in the Austin area, you probably wouldn’t either.

That’s because the best burritos in the Lone Star State can be found at T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs. That’s right, a hot dog stand is Yelp’s best burrito spot in Texas.

And I, for one, can’t wait to give them a try.

T-Loc's Sonora Hot Dogs

