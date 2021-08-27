The Hookset Brothers’ 8th Annual Combat Recovery Bass Tournament

Chances are you've seen their black and neon green wrapped truck driving around East Texas, but you may not exactly know what it is these brothers do. The Hookset Brothers support veterans in East Texas who are suffering from combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and they do it by offering them an outlet through fishing and hunting outdoor recovery trips.

Empowering veterans, suffering from combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder, by offering an outlet through fishing and hunting outdoor recovery trips - absolutely 100% volunteered.

The brothers are back at it again on Saturday, September 11th, for their 8th Annual Combat Recovery Bass Tournament with $10,000 in guaranteed prizes. Make plans to be on Lake Palestine, as East Texans come together with veterans to raise funds for Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery 501c3.

You will not want to miss this event

$10,000 in GUARANTEED PAYOUTS Plus Door Prizes and other payouts based on boater turnout Previous years web average 100 boats and our anglers have walked away with over $20,000 in cash and prizes while we typically raise $10-12,000 for our Combat Recovery program.

Most importantly this years event marks the 20th anniversary of Sept 11th help us honor those who tragically were affected that day. But help us celebrate & support all those who have fought so bravely the last 20 years to make a difference in the War on Terror.

With everything that’s happening in Afghanistan right now, and with it being the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11, this year's 8th annual Combat Recovery Tournament has more meaning than ever before. Our Nation is in need of healing, and our Heroes need recovery.

None of this is possible without the support of many especially RNR Tires, MBC Associates LLC, and Nautical Mile Marine.

